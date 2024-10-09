Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Five debutants who sealed victories

Aditya Surjewala, a third-generation political aspirant, is the son of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala. He contested from Kaithal Assembly seat. Aditya is the grandson of Congress' Shamsher Singh Surjewala, who represented Kaithal multiple times in the Assembly. He received a total of 83,744 votes.

BJP's Leela Ram, who finished on the second spot in Kaithal, managed to garner 75,629 votes. Surjewala won by a comfortable margin of 8,124 votes.