Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Five debutants who sealed victories

Vinesh Phogat, the sports icon who became the fierce face of an anti-sexual harassment protest and retired from wrestling after a shock end to her medal campaign at the Paris Olympics, contested on a Congress ticket from Julana. Phogat defeated Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.
Aditya Surjewala, a third-generation political aspirant, is the son of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala. He contested from Kaithal Assembly seat. Aditya is the grandson of Congress' Shamsher Singh Surjewala, who represented Kaithal multiple times in the Assembly. He received a total of 83,744 votes.
BJP's Leela Ram, who finished on the second spot in Kaithal, managed to garner 75,629 votes. Surjewala won by a comfortable margin of 8,124 votes.
Pooja Chaudhary, who entered the fray from Mulana (SC) seat, is the wife of incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Ambala, Varun Chaudhary. Varun had won the Mulana assembly seat in the 2019 state polls but vacated the seat after becoming the MP.
38-year old Pooja Chaudharyemerged victorious in the Mulana assembly seat in Haryana, defeating BJP's sitting MLA, Santosh Chauhan Sarwan, by a margin of 79,089 votes.
BJP fielded Arti Rao Singh, daughter of Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, who made her electoral debut against former Congress MLA Anita Yadav and 2019 runner-up Thakur Attar Lal of the BSP, from Ateli Assembly constituency. Arti Singh Rao polled 57737 votes compared to Attar Lal's 54652.
Dr Krishan Kumar, the BJP's pick for the Awal seat is the oldest among all poll debutants. Krishan Kumar took retirement as director of health services (DHS) to contest elections. He defeated INC's Dr M L Ranga polling 86858 votes compared to Ranga's 66847.
With PTI inputs
Published 09 October 2024, 15:34 IST