Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Rahul's poll guarantees in Himachal, Karnataka came a cropper: Amit Shah in Gurugram's Badshahpur

"Dealers, 'dalals' (middlemen) and 'damads' (son-in-law) used to rule during Hooda government's time and corruption was rampant, Shah alleged. "Several acres of land in Gurugram was destroyed to make 'Delhi's damad' wealthy." "Hooda sahab, even today, your people are ready. I saw on WhatsApp a candidate of your party is saying to make him an MLA and he will give 50 jobs to each of his supporters. How will he do so? Are there rules or not?" "Whenever Congress rule comes, jobs are given on the basis of "Kharchi and parchi" (cash for jobs) whereas BJP government gave 1.5 lakh jobs purely based on merit," the Union Home Minister said.