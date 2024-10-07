Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Results LIVE | Congress' comeback or BJP hat-trick? Counting begins at 8 am

Hello readers! Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly was held on October 5 and the results will be declared today (October 8). Officials said all preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process which will begin at 8 am. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray for Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in single phase on October 5. Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in the state which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90%. Stay tuned to DH as we bring latest updates on Haryana Assembly election results to you!