Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Results LIVE | Congress' comeback or BJP hat-trick? Counting begins at 8 am

Hello readers! Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly was held on October 5 and the results will be declared today (October 8). Officials said all preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process which will begin at 8 am. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray for Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in single phase on October 5. Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in the state which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90%. Stay tuned to DH as we bring latest updates on Haryana Assembly election results to you!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 22:30 IST

Highlights
2024 Haryana Assembly Elections at a glance 

Check out constituency wise results for 2024 Haryana Assembly elections

Haryana's tryst with coalition politics: A look back at the state's experience

2024 Haryana Assembly Elections at a glance 

Polling: October 5

Number of candidates: A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women.

Number of constituencies: 90

Number of voters: 2.01 crore registered voters, including 1.06 crore men and 0.95 crore women.

Check out constituency wise results for 2024 Haryana Assembly elections

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Haryana's tryst with coalition politics: A look back at the state's experience

Haryana, with 2.01 crore registered voters, including 1.06 crore men and 0.95 crore women, has long been home to a multi-party system since its inception in 1966. The state's political landscape is often characterised by factionalism, dynastic influences, caste-based politics, and frequent defections — famously dubbed 'Aaya Rams-Gaya Rams'.

Check out exit poll predictions for Haryana 

As per the exit poll predictions, Haryana may witness the return of Congress to power after a decade. The predictions also showed a poor show by AAP, INLD-BSP and JJP-ASP (Kanshiram) in the state.

Published 07 October 2024, 22:30 IST
