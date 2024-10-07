Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Results LIVE | Congress' comeback or BJP hat-trick? Counting begins at 8 am

Polling: October 5
Number of candidates: A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women.
Number of constituencies: 90
Number of voters: 2.01 crore registered voters, including 1.06 crore men and 0.95 crore women.
Haryana, with 2.01 crore registered voters, including 1.06 crore men and 0.95 crore women, has long been home to a multi-party system since its inception in 1966. The state's political landscape is often characterised by factionalism, dynastic influences, caste-based politics, and frequent defections — famously dubbed 'Aaya Rams-Gaya Rams'.
As per the exit poll predictions, Haryana may witness the return of Congress to power after a decade. The predictions also showed a poor show by AAP, INLD-BSP and JJP-ASP (Kanshiram) in the state.
