Haryana Assembly Elections 2024| Task cut out for Hooda: End Congress' decade-long hiatus from power

Rohtak: "I want to fight this battle not for myself but for you... I want Haryana to be number one once again," Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda declared from the dais while addressing a poll rally in his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi here a few days ago.

The former Haryana chief minister, who turned 77 on Sunday, has remained a four-time MP from Rohtak and defeated former deputy prime minister Devi Lal from the parliamentary seat in the 1990s.

Although the Congress has made it clear that its MLAs and the high command will pick the chief minister if the party wins the elections, Jat stalwart Hooda is virtually the face of the Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls.