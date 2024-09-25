Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: What is BJP's vision to ensure farmers make decent living, Congress asks PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress claimed on Wednesday that Haryana's farmers have completely lost trust in the BJP and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out his party's vision for ensuring that the state's tillers can make a decent living.

As Modi heads to Haryana to campaign for the Assembly polls, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to the prime minister.

Does the prime minister have any updates on the commitments he had made to the farmers after their protests against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, Ramesh asked.