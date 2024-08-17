Haryana: BJP faces first test after below-par Lok Sabha performance, Congress look to reclaim power

Anticipating a strong pushback from the opposition in the face of anti-incumbency to its ‘double-engine’ government of 10 years, the ruling BJP in a pre-emptive move replaced former CM Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini in March this year. But the change of guard failed to impress the voters as BJP’s tally fell by half to 5 seats in the 2024 LS polls. In the previous elections, the party did not concede even a single seat to the opposition.