Haryana Polls 2024: BJP releases final list of 3 candidates, Ram Bilas Sharma denied ticket

Chandigarh: The ruling BJP late Wednesday evening released its third and final list, with the party denying ticket to its senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh.
With this, the BJP has named candidates for all the 90 assembly seats.
According to the party list, BJP has fielded Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh.
Ram Bilas Sharma, sensing that the party may not give him the ticket from the seat, filed his nomination papers from the constituency earlier in the day, before the party announced its candidate.
From Sirsa, the BJP has fielded Rohtash Jangra, while Satish Fagna has been named as the party candidate from Faridabad NIT seat.
Sirsa is currently represented by Gopal Kanda, who heads Haryana Lokhit Party, which is a BJP ally.
Published 11 September 2024, 18:03 IST