Himachal Pradesh bypolls | Internal rift costs BJP Dehra and Nalagarh seats: Report

Dhawala and Ravi did not campaign for Hoshyar Singh, which may have costed BJP the Dehra seat, according to The Indian Express.

Despite being upset about not getting ticket to contest for the seat, Dhawala was ready to campaign for Hoshyar if the party leadership had approached him, the publication said. However, he eventually did not campaign for Hoshyar, which indicated that the party high command ignored him later as well, it added.

The BJP also lost the Nalagarh seat, which Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa won against the saffron party's KL Thakur, as a result of the rebellion from within the party, the IE said.

BJP leader Harpreet Singh Saini, who was denied the party ticket, rebelled and contested as an Independent candidate. He secured 13,025 votes, thus reducing BJP’s vote share.

"Although the party wanted to act tough against Harpreet Singh Saini, he was favored by Thakur who was in complete favor of him contesting as an Independent candidate," the publication said quoting a BJP leader.