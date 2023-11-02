In snub to Cong, Akhilesh says SP to contest on 65 seats in Uttar Pradesh in LS polls

''SP is part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance...we are the biggest party in the alliance in UP...we will contest 65 seats and leave the rest for our alliance partners,'' Akhilesh is said to have told party leaders at the meeting.

Sources said that the SP leaders were also directed to prepare to contest on all the 80 LS seats in UP, in case no understanding was reached with the alliance partners on seat sharing.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai, while reacting to the report, said that he would discuss the matter with the central leaders of the party. Rai had earlier said that his party was ready to contest all the 80 seats in the state.

Sources said that Akhilesh's insistence on contesting on 65 seats could rock the alliance in UP as the RLD and Apna Dal (K) had also demanded around a dozen seats from the SP. RLD has staked its claim on around 10 seats in the western UP region's Jat belt.

Akhilesh's remarks have come amid the war of words between Congress and the SP over seats sharing formula in UP. Congress has been insisting on contesting around 20 seats in the state but the SP wants to spare only 7-8 seats.

Akhilesh had, a few days ago, accused the Congress of "cheating" his party by refusing to have an electoral understanding with the SP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls and also claimed that the Congress leaders had a "tacit understanding" with the BJP.