LIVE
Assembly Elections Updates | 'If alliance formed without policy or principle...,' BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc over Jharkhand seat-sharing rumblings

Good morning readers! The Haryana government allocated portfolios on Sunday night with the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini keeping key departments including home and finance. He will be handling 12 portfolios. On the other hand Anil Vij got the portfolio of energy and transport. The Congress’ Central Election Committee will hold its meeting today to finalise candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Stay tuned with DH to track the latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 04:15 IST

09:4521 Oct 2024

Goal is to keep BJP from Jharkhand, for this we have to sacrifice: JMM leader on seat-sharing with allies

09:4321 Oct 2024

If alliance formed without policy or principle...: BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc over Jharkhand seat-sharing rumblings

09:1321 Oct 2024

This poll not to make MLAs or ministers, but to save Jharkhand and country, says BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri

08:4721 Oct 2024

Urban voters will get one more hour to vote, while rural voters will get one less hour to vote: General Secretary of JMM, Supriyo Bhattacharya

08:4721 Oct 2024

Cowardly Pakistani terrorists have once again turned the Kashmir valley into a mess, says BJP leader Ravinder Raina

Published 21 October 2024, 03:43 IST
