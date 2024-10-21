Assembly Elections Updates | 'If alliance formed without policy or principle...,' BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc over Jharkhand seat-sharing rumblings
Good morning readers! The Haryana government allocated portfolios on Sunday night with the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini keeping key departments including home and finance. He will be handling 12 portfolios. On the other hand Anil Vij got the portfolio of energy and transport. The Congress’ Central Election Committee will hold its meeting today to finalise candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Stay tuned with DH to track the latest political updates.
Goal is to keep BJP from Jharkhand, for this we have to sacrifice: JMM leader on seat-sharing with allies
09:4321 Oct 2024
If alliance formed without policy or principle...: BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc over Jharkhand seat-sharing rumblings
09:1321 Oct 2024
This poll not to make MLAs or ministers, but to save Jharkhand and country, says BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri
09:4521 Oct 2024
Goal is to keep BJP from Jharkhand, for this we have to sacrifice: JMM leader on seat-sharing with allies
#WATCH | #JharkhandElection2024 | Ranchi: JMM leader Manoj Pandey says, "People might be seeing discord between us right now, but by today or tomorrow this will resolve and there will be satisfaction...everyone will be satisfied...We have a big goal and the goal is to keep BJP… pic.twitter.com/OicLmVCflO
If alliance formed without policy or principle...: BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc over Jharkhand seat-sharing rumblings
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: On discord in INDIA alliance over seat sharing, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo says, "If an alliance is formed without any policy or principle, just to capture power, to loot the public's money, then such situations (discord in INDIA alliance) happen again… pic.twitter.com/DBYOtBj8BQ
This poll not to make MLAs or ministers, but to save Jharkhand and country, says BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri
#WATCH | Amar Kumar Bauri, Jharkhand LoP says, " ...PM Modi has sent us to the ground of election with a big goal...this election is not to make MLAs and Ministers but to save Jharkhand and country...under the leadership of BJP, govt will be formed in Jharkhand"
Urban voters will get one more hour to vote, while rural voters will get one less hour to vote: General Secretary of JMM, Supriyo Bhattacharya
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: General Secretary of JMM, Supriyo Bhattacharya says, "...The Election Commission of India had stated that 88 per cent of voters in Jharkhand are from rural areas and 12 per cent are from urban areas The Election Commission has announced that 12 per… pic.twitter.com/HSQ9G3cHVf
Cowardly Pakistani terrorists have once again turned the Kashmir valley into a mess, says BJP leader Ravinder Raina
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: BJP leader Ravinder Raina says, "Cowardly Pakistani terrorists have once again turned the Kashmir valley into a mess. Hiding in the darkness of the night, these ruthless Pakistani terrorists opened fire on the workers who were engaged in tunnel work in the… pic.twitter.com/H5P44V1ZBh