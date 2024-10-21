Assembly Elections Updates | 'If alliance formed without policy or principle...,' BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc over Jharkhand seat-sharing rumblings

Good morning readers! The Haryana government allocated portfolios on Sunday night with the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini keeping key departments including home and finance. He will be handling 12 portfolios. On the other hand Anil Vij got the portfolio of energy and transport. The Congress’ Central Election Committee will hold its meeting today to finalise candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Stay tuned with DH to track the latest political updates.