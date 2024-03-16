10 key political figures who will drive narrative this election

New Delhi: Some are powerful orators who grab attention with their words, others are behind the scene strategists plotting victory for their parties and all are key drivers of the narrative as the country hurtles toward general elections beginning April 19. From Narendra Modi to Asaduddin Owaisi, here are 10 key political figures who will determine the electoral discourse in ways big and small:

NARENDRA MODI

Seeking a third straight term, Modi is not just looking to stamp his electoral dominance on India but also chasing history with another consecutive victory equalling first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record.