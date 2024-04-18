2024 LS elections: From digital poll wars to electoral awareness, memes flood social media

In the first phase, 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories are scheduled to go to polls, and among those in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbanada Sonowal and Bhupendra Yadav, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress, DMK's Kanimozhi and K Annamalai of BJP.

Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

The ruling BJP and opposition parties Congress, AAP -- both part of I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc -- have used the online medium and social media platform to outsmart each other in the 'NDA vs I.N.D.I.A.' battle.