25 BRS MLAs ready to join Congress, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

In June 2019, 12 out of the Congress 18 MLAs had requested to merge the Congress Legislature Party with the TRS Legislature Party. The Congress in 2018 had won 19 assembly seats while the TRS had won 88 in the 119-member House. The number was reduced to 18 after the then TPCC chief Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from the Huzurnagar constituency following his victory in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday ridiculed Congress' manifesto that promised amendment of 10th schedule that ensured automatic disqualification if any MLA/MP defects a party.