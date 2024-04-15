Lok Sabha polls 2024: A guide to picking your MP

An MP is supposed to attend Parliament sessions, ask questions to reveal information of public interest, participate in debates, and bring the House’s attention to issues related to the constituency or the state. The data related to these are documented at https://sansad.in/. You can check this to see your MP’s work in the Parliament. Every MP gets local area development funds, which she/he can spend on chosen works that matter to the constituency. The data is not public, but one can ask the MP to provide it to see how much has been useful.