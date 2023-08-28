AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sees possibility of third front, asks KCR to take lead

"There is a lot of probability (of a third front). I have been telling the Telangana Chief Minister to take the lead. There are several political parties, leaders in every state who are ready and if Chief Minister KCR takes the lead, then plenty of work can be done in this regard," the Hyderabad MP said in response to a query about the possibility of a third front emerging.

On Congress party's promise of Rs 12 lakh financial help to SC and ST families in the state, Owaisi said Rao has been giving Rs 10 lakh under the "Dalit Bandhu" scheme.