All are equal stakeholders, says Raut as MVA allies hint at hard bargaining for Maharashtra Assembly seats

Mumbai/ Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday stressed that all are equal stakeholders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Raut's comment came after a NCP (SP) leader quoted party supremo Sharad Pawar as saying that although his outfit contested fewer Lok Sabha seats, the situation would be different in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, Raut said seat-sharing talks have not commenced among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled later this year.

"Seat-sharing talks have not yet commenced - neither with the NCP (SP) nor the Congress. So the question of who will contest how many seats doesn't arise. All are equal stakeholders," he said.

In the recently Lok Sabha polls, the Uddav Thackeray-led outfit had got the lion's share of seats in the MVA, which also includes the NCP (SP) and the Congress. The MVA won 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the Congress emerging as the top party with 13 wins.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the strike rate of NCP (SP) was the highest as it won eight of the 10 seats it contested, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine of 21 seats, but it was the most targeted party by the opponents, Raut claimed.