All eyes on Opposition meeting in Mumbai; alliance logo, seat sharing for 2024 polls on agenda

Talking to reporters in Patna, Kumar said, "We will discuss the I.N.D.I.A bloc's strategies for next year's general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. A few more political parties will join our coalition."

"I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction... I have no desire for myself," he said.