Alliance blues for I.N.D.I.A. in several states

In Rajasthan where the Congress was looking at an alliance with tribal parties and the CPI(M), the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) poured cold water by announcing a candidate for Banswara-Dungarpur seat where it is fielding its sitting MLA Rajkumar Roat.

Though Congress has so far not announced its candidate for the seat, it is upset over BAP unilaterally naming a candidate.

CPI(M) has announced Manoranjan Talukdar as its candidate for Assam’s Barpeta where the Congress is fielding Deep Bayan. It is also seeking a seat in Rajasthan as well as in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In states like Uttar Pradesh, CPI(M) will field a minimal number of candidates to register its presence.

CPI, which is fielding its national leader Annie Raja against Congress’s Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad where the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are fighting against each other, has also demanded seats from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur from Congress. It also left the alliance in Jharkhand after it was denied a seat.

While the I.N.D.I.A partners have concluded their seat sharing arrangements in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the talks in Bihar are moving forward in a “positive manner” while it is stuck in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) wrangling for seats.

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi also added to the trouble with some leaders blaming its “stubbornness” for the delay in announcing the alliance in Maharashtra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says changes can happen till the date of withdrawal of nominations and one should not read too much into the disagreements. However, allies accuse the Congress of delaying tactics as well as not listening to their grievances.