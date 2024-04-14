Amit Shah to campaign for Lok Sabha polls in strife-torn Manipur on April 15

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Monday, besides visiting Tripura and Rajasthan to garner support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

Shah will address a rally in Imphal seeking votes for Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, the education minister of the northeastern state who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the Inner Manipur constituency in the upcoming election.

The seat is currently held by BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.