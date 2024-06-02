Arvind Kejriwal returns to Tihar jail as interim bail expires

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar Jail after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court ended saying, "your son" is "not going to jail for corruption" but for "raising voice against dictatorship".

Kejriwal, who was granted interim bail on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections, paid homage at Rajghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple and addressed party workers at AAP HQ before heading to Tihar.

He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and leaders Durgesh Pathak among others. His bail ended on June 1 and he was asked to surrender on Sunday.

In his address, Kejriwal said, "I was given a 21-day (relief) by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable. I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned for saving the country. The AAP is not important, it is secondary. The country comes first."