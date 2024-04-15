As Lok Sabha polls near, parties intensify election campaigning in Jammu

Srinagar: With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, political fervor has ignited in the Jammu region as parties have intensified their election campaigning.

Anticipation has gripped the region ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on April 16.

The air buzzes with excitement as banners and posters adorn every corner, signaling the imminent arrival of these political heavyweights.