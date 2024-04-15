As Lok Sabha polls near, parties intensify election campaigning in Jammu

Srinagar: With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, political fervor has ignited in the Jammu region as parties have intensified their election campaigning.
Anticipation has gripped the region ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on April 16.
The air buzzes with excitement as banners and posters adorn every corner, signaling the imminent arrival of these political heavyweights.
Shah is scheduled to address a colossal rally at the Manhas Biradari Ground near Paloura, in Jammu on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Congress party’s star campaigner and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will also address a rally in Kathua on same day.
People are eagerly awaiting their speeches, hoping for insights into their party's vision and promises for the region. Not only national leaders, local politicians also vie for attention, showcasing their manifestos and engaging with voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already electrified the campaign trail for the BJP with their respective rallies in Udhampur and Kathua districts earlier this month.
In the first phase, the Udhampur constituency will go to polls on April 19 while in the second phase, polling will be held for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat on April 26.
BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina said they expect to draw a mammoth crowd during Shah’s rally which “would serve as a significant boost for the party ahead of the elections.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also addressing a poll rally at Basohli in Kathua district on Monday, throwing his weight behind BJP candidate Jitendra Singh for the Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha seat.
Basohli is a stronghold of Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh, who remained MLA from this assembly segment three times in the past
