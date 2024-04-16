Rajasthan: As parties fight for votes, villagers sweat it out for water

Mahant Balaknath, BJP MP’s polarised campaign in 2023 for Tijara, had completely united the Muslims. Moreover, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who campaigned extensively for Balaknath with his bulldozer comments and hardcore Hindutva politics, sharpened the divide. “All these moves had consolidated the Meo Muslim votes strongly behind the Congress, especially in the seats of Tijara, Ramgarh, Kishangarh-Bas, and Mundawar. Their brand of Hindutva politics became reactionary, and the Muslims voted en masse. Moreover, the increasing incidents of mob lynching incidents and cow vigilantism have had their effects. Many of the Meo Muslim farmers, who depended on dairy farming and livestock, have given up on their main source of livelihood. They harbour strong sentiments against the BJP,” says Shifat Khan, a member of the Indian Social Action Forum and Mewati Kisan Morcha. Although Balaknath won the Tijara seat, he had to fight for each vote.”