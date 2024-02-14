Ashok Chavan to contest Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai: Veteran politician Ashok Chavan, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP, would be the saffron party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

The two other BJP candidates are Medha Kulkarni, a former MLA and Dr Ajeet Gopchade, a former RSS pracharak and BJP leader.

The Congress has nominated Chandrakant Handore, a former Mumbai mayor.

On the other hand, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are yet to announce their candidates officially.

Elections to six Rajya Sabha seats are being held.