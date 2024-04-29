Assembly Elections 2024: Located on river bank, Srisailam assembly poll revolves around water crisis

Srisailam: Samuel Taylor Coleridge's 'water water everywhere but not a drop to drink' line aptly describes the paradox of rural families of the Srisailam assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, who battle to get water although living near a dam.

Many of the residents of Sunnipenta village in Srisailam mandal, located just 5-7 km away from the Srisailam dam, are getting piped water supply once a week and at times once in ten days.

The low level of water in the dam owing to lack of rainfall has further aggravated the water woes here, an issue which has taken centre stage in the political campaign ahead of the May 13 Assembly polls.

Out of five mandals in Srisailam Assembly Constituency having around 1.9 lakh voters, the problem of water shortage is acute in Srisailam and Atmakur mandals.

"We have lived with water scarcity for many years and nothing has changed. It's been seven days, there is no piped water supply," said Hussain who runs a cold drinks shop at the Sunnipenta bus stand.