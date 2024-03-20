Authorities in Jammu & Kashmir taking steps for robust voter turnout

To ensure robust polling percentage in Kashmir valley during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, authorities in the Union Territory (UT) are taking necessary security measures to instill confidence among the voters in the troubled region.

The election authorities have declared maximum parts of Kashmir as ‘vulnerable areas’ and security agencies have been asked to initiate measures to ensure fair, transparent and terror-free polling.

Despite a decline in terror incidents in the Valley since last one year, maximum parts of Kashmir and border districts of Rajouri-Poonch in Jammu have been declared as ‘vulnerable areas’ after an exhaustive exercise conducted by the authorities.