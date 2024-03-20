Authorities in Jammu & Kashmir taking steps for robust voter turnout

To ensure robust polling percentage in Kashmir valley during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, authorities in the Union Territory (UT) are taking necessary security measures to instill confidence among the voters in the troubled region.
The election authorities have declared maximum parts of Kashmir as ‘vulnerable areas’ and security agencies have been asked to initiate measures to ensure fair, transparent and terror-free polling.
Despite a decline in terror incidents in the Valley since last one year, maximum parts of Kashmir and border districts of Rajouri-Poonch in Jammu have been declared as ‘vulnerable areas’ after an exhaustive exercise conducted by the authorities.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir P K Pole said they have asked police to take measures like area domination. They have also asked them to take measures along with security agencies to ensure tight security arrangements for voting in ‘vulnerable areas’.
He said the election authority undertook a comprehensive survey named `KAP’ (Know, Aptitude, Practices) which used both primary and secondary data to analyze reasons behind low turnout in the previous elections.
The CEO said the findings showed that voter turnout in previous elections was 60-65 per cent in Jammu while it was merely 25-30 per cent in Kashmir.
“The turnout was normal in north Kashmir (Baramulla LS segment) between 50 to 55 per cent but was less in central Kashmir (Srinagar) and further down in south Kashmir (Anantnag). Based on the survey findings, a series of measures have been taken to ensure healthy turnout,” Pole added.
Besides security measures, authorities are also studying the reasons for less participation of women, students and nomads in the previous elections. This time, the authorities have decided to involve ASHAs, Anganwari workers and women running Self Help Groups (SHGs) to encourage more participation of females in the election process.
The new methods are aimed at not only ensuring healthy turnout during the elections but also ensuring free, fair, transparent and terror-free elections.
Once the fear in the minds of the people is over, they will come out in large numbers to cast their votes, officials said. The additional companies of paramilitary forces for polling duties have already started arriving in the UT.
It is pertinent to mention here that militants used to target not only candidates contesting elections, but in some cases, also those involved in the polling process for the last 30-years. Separatist leaders used to openly launch poll boycott campaigns resulting in less participation of people in the elections.
(Published 20 March 2024, 07:05 IST)