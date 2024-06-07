Azam Khan's wife slams new SP MP Nadvi over remarks against jailed leader

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Nadvi, who won the Rampur seat with a margin of almost 90,000 votes, had said, "People are sent to jail for correction. Jail is a correctional facility and I can only pray for Azam Khan." Reacting on Nadvi's remarks, Fatima said, "He (Nadvi) should have not made such a statement. It shows that he has a lot of experience about going to jails." For the Rampur seat, the SP had picked Delhi-based cleric Nadvi, ignoring Asim Raja, a favourite of the party stalwart Khan.

Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail after being convicted in multiple cases.