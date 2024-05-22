Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP might get 303 seats or do even better this time, says Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will at least bag as many seats as it did last time (303 in 2019 Lok Sabha elections) or perform even better in the general elections 2024, in his interview with NDTV.

While he noted that the saffron party will certainly benefit with its strongholds in northern and western states, he expects the party to do slightly better in south and east India.

He also pointed out that BJP's failure to achieve its 370-mark will hurt the stock market.

"When the expectation from a company is very high and they do not meet that despite performing well, the stock market punishes them. From this point of view, if the BJP scores less than 370 seats, this may become a talking point. The markets too may reflect this," he told the publication.

The BJP has set for itself a goal of 370 seats while it remains confident that NDA will cross the 400-seat-mark.