BJP set to deploy 10K 'Namo Warriors' to harness social media, integrate online & offline campaign efforts

In a tech-savvy move, the BJP is set to unleash over 10,000 'Namo Warriors' to revolutionize its campaign strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the National capital, reported Indian Express. From harnessing the power of social media influencers and grassroots volunteers to gathering voter testimonies, the party aims to seamlessly integrate online and offline efforts, weaving a dynamic narrative that resonates with voters.

The strategy involves tapping into the influence of social media personalities and committed volunteers who will extend their reach down to the polling booth level. The selected individuals will not only connect with voters on the ground but also channel both positive and negative feedback from the streets into the digital realm in the lead-up to the polls.

Rohit Upadhyay, head of social media at Delhi BJP, explained to the publication that 'Namo Warriors' would traverse every corner of the city to collect testimonials, highlighting the positive impact of central welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.