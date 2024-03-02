BJP set to deploy 10K 'Namo Warriors' to harness social media, integrate online & offline campaign efforts

In a tech-savvy move, the BJP is set to unleash over 10,000 'Namo Warriors' to revolutionize its campaign strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the National capital, reported Indian Express. From harnessing the power of social media influencers and grassroots volunteers to gathering voter testimonies, the party aims to seamlessly integrate online and offline efforts, weaving a dynamic narrative that resonates with voters.
The strategy involves tapping into the influence of social media personalities and committed volunteers who will extend their reach down to the polling booth level. The selected individuals will not only connect with voters on the ground but also channel both positive and negative feedback from the streets into the digital realm in the lead-up to the polls.
Rohit Upadhyay, head of social media at Delhi BJP, explained to the publication that 'Namo Warriors' would traverse every corner of the city to collect testimonials, highlighting the positive impact of central welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
These testimonials will underscore the transformative effects of schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana and PMAY on the lives of the people in the capital while also amplifying the challenges faced due to the alleged negligence of the AAP Delhi government.
Beyond voter outreach and local issue amplification, there's also indication that this initiative presents the BJP with a strategic opportunity to target the AAP-Congress alliance in the city.
The focus will extend beyond simply equating the potential consolidation of both parties' vote share to "combined loot" during their governance in the city. It will also involve exposing the conditions prevalent in areas falling under the Assembly constituencies of AAP-Congress alliance leaders, creating a multifaceted narrative to shape public perception.
(Published 02 March 2024, 14:23 IST)