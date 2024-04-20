BJP tilted level playing field through electoral bonds, ED raids: Prashant Bhushan

Bengaluru: Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, who represented Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) in the case against electoral bonds, said there was no level playing field in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the BJP at the Centre has been bolstered by Rs 6,000 crore "kickbacks" through electoral bonds while the accounts of Opposition parties have been frozen and their leaders arrested.

"The BJP has twice as much funds as all the other political parties put together. Even those accounts of political parties have been frozen by the government, their leaders have been arrested. The elections today are totally unbalanced. There is no level playing field," he said, adding that the bonds have contributed to the mess.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Bhushan said the apex court's "landmark verdict" points to a big scam in the electoral bonds scheme in which the BJP was the biggest beneficiary. Of the Rs 12,769 crore worth electoral bonds encashed by political parties since April 2019, the BJP received Rs 6,060 crore (47 per cent) and most of the remaining amount went to parties in power in different states.