BJP's bid to campaign over Bharat rice in Kerala hits roadblock

Thiruvananthapuram: A bid by the BJP candidate from Palakkad in Kerala to carry out an election campaign over Bharat rice has been objected to by political opponents.

A poster with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Palakkad Lok Sabha candidate C Krishnakumar, stating that Bharat rice would be distributed at Kodumbu junction in Puthussery in the district from 8 am on Friday, was being circulated on social media.