BJP's bid to campaign over Bharat rice in Kerala hits roadblock

Thiruvananthapuram: A bid by the BJP candidate from Palakkad in Kerala to carry out an election campaign over Bharat rice has been objected to by political opponents.
A poster with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Palakkad Lok Sabha candidate C Krishnakumar, stating that Bharat rice would be distributed at Kodumbu junction in Puthussery in the district from 8 am on Friday, was being circulated on social media.
The CPI(M) had filed a petition to the district election authorities against it and subsequently, the rice distribution was learnt to have been stopped.
Palakkad in one among the few seats in Kerala where the BJP has high hopes.
The Centre had introduced Bharat rice at Rs 29 per kilogram last month. To counter this, the CPI(M) government in Kerala had introduced 'Sabari K-Rice' priced at Rs 29 and Rs 30 per kilogram earlier this month.
