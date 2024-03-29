JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

BJP's bid to campaign over Bharat rice in Kerala hits roadblock

The CPI(M) had filed a petition to the district election authorities against the Bharat rice campaign and subsequently, the rice distribution was learnt to have been stopped.
Last Updated 29 March 2024, 13:28 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: A bid by the BJP candidate from Palakkad in Kerala to carry out an election campaign over Bharat rice has been objected to by political opponents.

A poster with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Palakkad Lok Sabha candidate C Krishnakumar, stating that Bharat rice would be distributed at Kodumbu junction in Puthussery in the district from 8 am on Friday, was being circulated on social media.

The CPI(M) had filed a petition to the district election authorities against it and subsequently, the rice distribution was learnt to have been stopped.

Palakkad in one among the few seats in Kerala where the BJP has high hopes.

The Centre had introduced Bharat rice at Rs 29 per kilogram last month. To counter this, the CPI(M) government in Kerala had introduced 'Sabari K-Rice' priced at Rs 29 and Rs 30 per kilogram earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 March 2024, 13:28 IST)
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT