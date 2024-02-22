BJP's Mahila Morcha jumps into Lok Sabha poll preparations

New Delhi: To prepare for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Mahila Morcha has reached out to women across 1 crore self help groups, leaders in the party said. To this end, the women’s wing is holding a rally at Balurghat in West Bengal on March 6, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend.

Leaders of the women’s wing said that they were given a target of reaching out to 1 crore SHGs.

“The party is building a focus on SHGs and through the campaign, we reached out to over 10 crore women and engaged in SHGs,” Mahila Morcha president Vanithi Srinivasan said.

The campaign, which was called Nari Shakti, was carried out as part of the party’s Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan, where leaders of the party reached out to people in villages. Under the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, 12 lakh party workers were divided into teams or “toils” who were deputed to carry out a ‘pravas’ or overnight stay in all villages in their respective regions.

Srinivasan said that Modi’s rally will be telecast by women’s wing members across the party, at mandal-level gatherings.