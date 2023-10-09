Caste Census, reservation within women’s quota, removal of 50% quota cap: Congress pitch ahead of polls

The "historic" endorsement for the Caste Census and other decisions came at the second meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) within three weeks, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by four chief ministers of party-led governments, among others. The four-hour-long meeting resolved that the party-led state government will take forward the exercise of Caste Census.

Sharing the details at a press conference where he was flanked by Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Siddaramaiah, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, top party leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding Caste Census, while also acknowledging that some of Congress's partners in the I.N.D.I.A bloc have reservations.

"This is a historic decision and not a single person in the CWC who did not give support. It is a matter of happiness. It is a powerful programme of emancipation," he said. At the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi said, "I am 100% with the Caste Census. We must get it done. This is our highest priority."

The resolution adopted by the CWC said that a government, if led by Congress, will conduct a nationwide Caste Census as part of the normal decadal Census, which was due in 2021. It said it would also implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies at the earliest, ensuring adequate representation for women belonging to SCs, STs and including OBCs as well. "The unnecessary obstacles of Census and delimitation imposed by the Modi government will be removed," it said.

The third promise was about the removal of the cap of 50 per cent "through legislation for the reservation of OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, in line with the commensurate share of population".

Interestingly, the resolution did not mention proportional reservation or Rahul's favourite pitch 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' (representation proportional to population), in what is seen as a subtle tweak. Rahul also did not mention the 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' phrase during the presser despite speaking about the poor having the right to resources.

Asked about whether the Congress's stand will be endorsed by all I.N.D.I.A partners, Rahul said most of the parties in the bloc support and push for a Caste Census. "Some parties may have slightly different opinions. If any party has a different opinion, we are quite flexible. They can have that opinion. We are not fascists. A vast majority supports the idea," he said.

Rahul also took exception to Modi's remarks attacking the Congress over its pitch for Caste Census and 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' pitch' by saying that the Prime Minister was making "incorrect statements" and that he did not understand what Caste Census has to do with representation of South India. "The Prime Minister is incapable of conducting Caste Census," he said.