Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Commander of Trinamool's Sena confident of cakewalk

The move was initially perceived as the one intended to clip the wings of Abhishek, but he was later reinstated as the national general secretary of the party. The clamour within the TMC for the retirement of veterans continued to grow louder. Abhishek, himself, publicly stated that the politicians, like people in all other professions, should retire after reaching a certain age, leaving space for new leaders. His opinion was amplified by Bose and other TMC leaders close to him. Mamata, however, countered it, emphatically stating that the senior leaders must be respected.