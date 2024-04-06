Comparing SP-Congress alliance to re-release of a 'flop film,' Modi says grand old party of Independence-era no longer exists

The Prime Minister remarked that the main opposition party (SP) had been compelled to change its candidates repeatedly. He further said that the Congress was facing challenges in finding suitable candidates to contest even in constituencies traditionally considered its strongholds, alluding to the delay in announcing candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats.

Modi stated that the Congress, which had once fought for the country's Independence, ceased to be relevant decades ago. "The Congress of today lacks both national policies and vision... this is evident from its election manifesto which bears the influence of the Muslim League and the Left," he added.

Modi also aimed to depict his rivals as 'anti-Hindu' and invoked 'Shakti' (referring to goddess Durga and her various manifestations) to target the opposition. "Worshipping Shakti across the country is integral to our spiritual journey. We have always embraced the concept of Shakti, but it is unfortunate that the opposition alliance is opposing Shakti. The scriptures clearly narrate the consequences for those who oppose Shakti," he remarked. Notably, Saharanpur is home to a 'Shakti Peeth' dedicated to Maa Shakumbhari Devi.

The Prime Minister also made reference to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, stating that constructing a grand Ram Temple has been a mission of his party and not merely a part of their election manifesto. "Ram Lalla will bless us with darshan this Ramnavmi in a magnificent temple, not in a tent," he emphasised.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.