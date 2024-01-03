Religion can't be basis of citizenship: Cong MP Tewari slams govt's 'CAA before LS polls' push

Tagging a media report on the remarks by the government functionary, Tewari said, "In a country that has Secularism enshrined in the Preamble of its Constitution can religion be the basis of Citizenship whether extra-territorial or even territorial? The answer is no."

"This was the nub of my argument when I led the opposition to the CAA Bill in the Lok Sabha in December 2019. It is the Core question in the Challenge before the Supreme Court," added the MP from Punjab.