Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, senior leader B K Hariprasad and Cabinet ministers like Dinesh Gundu Rao, Dr G Parameshwara, H K Patil, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and Satish Jarakiholi figure in the list.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 23:27 IST

Two-time Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, whose supporters have been accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans on the Vidhana Soudha premises, figures in the list of 40 star campaigners for Karnataka released by the All India Congress Committee on Sunday. 

Hussain had come under attack from BJP, after his supporters allegedly raised pro-Pak slogans while celebrating his victory in RS elections. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also figure in the list. 

CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, senior leader B K Hariprasad and Cabinet ministers like Dinesh Gundu Rao, Dr G Parameshwara, H K Patil, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and Satish Jarakiholi figure in the list.  

(Published 31 March 2024, 23:27 IST)
