Congress announces candidates for North, South Goa Lok Sabha seats

Panaji: The Congress on Saturday announced the names of former Union minister Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes as its candidates for the North and South Goa Lok Sabha seats.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal made the announcement ending the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s prolonged wait for its candidates in Goa.

The alliance comprising more than two dozen opposition parties has agreed to field Congress candidates from both the Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal state.

Khalap (76) was elected as an MP on the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) ticket from North Goa from 1996-1998.