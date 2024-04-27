Lok Sabha Elections 2024: On manifestos, defections & his political future | An interview with Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress do not understand things fully. They allege that our manifesto does not have anything to offer to the poor — we released the Sankalp Patra in Hindi and English — all he needs to do is read it. Our manifesto talks of Vikshit Bharat, of gareeb kalyan (poverty welfare), kisano ka utthan (empowerment of farmers), mahila shashaktikaran (women empowerment), a roadmap for the future of the youth. The BJP has always delivered on its promises — the abrogation of Article 370 and the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have been done. The Congress can promise the moon, but the people know. In fact, the Right to Apprenticeship and the financial support that the Congress is promising in its manifesto have both been implemented here in Madhya Pradesh under my tenure as CM. They have copied from us.