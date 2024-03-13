Congress unveils guarantees for women ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

“In the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi-government, the womenfolk have got nothing. Their troubles have mounted because of price rise, unemployment, security and safety,” Gandhi said.

The 'Mahalaxmi' scheme involves a help of Rs one lakh per year to a woman from a poor family. As far as Aadhi Aabaadi-Pura Haq is concerned, women in new appointments of the Central government will get 50 per cent share/rights.

Under the 'Shakti ka Sammaan', the Central government's contribution to the monthly salary of Anganwadi, Asha and MidDay meal workers will be doubled.

Under 'Adhikaar Maitri', a para-legal/legal assistant will be appointed in every Panchayat in the form of Adhikar Maitri to make women aware of their rights and to provide necessary help.

Besides, the Centre will create at least one working women's hostel in all district headquarters across the country and the number of these hostels will be doubled across the country.

"Before this we have declared participatory justice, farmer justice and youth justice. And needless to say, our guarantees are not empty promises and statements. We stand by what we say. This is our record from 1926 till now, when our opponents were not even born we have been making manifestos, and fulfilling those declarations,” said Kharge.