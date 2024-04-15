Congress's Vishal Patil to contest as Independent from Sangli

Mumbai: In an interesting development though much on expected lines, legendary Congress leader late Vasantdada Patil’s grandson Vishal would contest the prestigious sugar-belt seat of Sangli.
Vasantdada had been the chief minister of Maharashtra thrice between 1976-1985 and had also served as Governor of Rajasthan.
Vishal filed nomination papers from this seat and take on champion wrestler-turned-politician Chandrahar Patil of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), who is the nominee of Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi and two-time sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil.
Vishal’s father Prakashbapu Patil had been MP from Sangli for five times. His brother Pratik Patil had represented the seat twice after Prakashbapu’s death.
The Sangli leadership of Congress was upset after Thackeray announced the candidature of Chandrahar Patil even while seat-sharing negotiations were under way.
Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam from Palus-Kadegaon in Sangli along with Vishal and other district senior party leaders had called on the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other top brass in New Delhi several times, however, to ensure that there is no impact in MVA, the Congress reluctantly gave away the seat.
State Congress President Nana Patole too had spoken to the party high command on this issue.
Vishal was also in touch with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar - and it is to be seen whether he gets the support.
(Published 15 April 2024, 14:17 IST)