Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'D K Shivakumar targeting Siddaramaiah by saying Vokkaligas not safe in Mysuru', says H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement that Vokkaligas are not safe in Mysuru, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, said that the former seems to be 'targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah'.

The JD(S) president is BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha segment.

Speaking to media in Mysuru, he said, "by saying that Vokkaligas do not have security in Mysuru, Shivakumar seems to have admitted that there is no protection to Vokkaligas by Siddaramaiah, a strong Ahinda (acronym for minorities, backward communities and Dalits in Kannada) leader of Mysuru. Does it mean that Siddaramaiah has meted out injustice to Vokkaligas? People understand this, thus around 90 per cent of the Vokkaligas are favouring the BJP-JD(S) alliance,” he said.