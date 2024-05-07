DH Interview | 'Congress inciting communal unrest for political gain': Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay is credited with bringing momentum for the saffron party in Telangana while he was the BJP’s state unit chief. In an interview with DH’s S N V Sudhir, the BJP’s Hindutva poster boy in Telangana accuses the Congress of actively seeking to “inflame communal tensions”. Excerpts:

What is the mood in Telangana?

We expect at least 12 seats in Telangana. There is a strong desire sweeping across the state to see Modi again as the PM. The people are looking at Modi for stability, national security, development and welfare schemes. Farmers are looking for a BJP government at the Centre for subsidies, MSP, and schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi. Ram mandir and the abolition of Article 370 are also helping us gain support.