With the Lok Sabha 2024 elections just months away, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday allotted two Lok Sabha seats each to its two allies, CPI and CPI(M).

In the 2019 general elections, the alliance led by the DMK, won a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu, taking 38 of the 39 seats.

