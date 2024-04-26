Don't be swayed by diversionary tactics; vote, protect democracy, Congress chief Kharge urges voters

New Delhi: As polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections began, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters to come out and vote to protect democracy from the clutches of dictatorship.

In a fervent appeal to voters, he said this is not an ordinary election and they should not be swayed by any diversionary tactics.

He said the Constitution should reverberate in their hearts before they push to voting button.

