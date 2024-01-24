Double whammy for I.N.D.I.A; after TMC, AAP to contest Lok Sabha polls alone in Punjab

The statement comes as a blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc that was looking at seat sharing to beat the BJP in the upcoming polls.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, earlier in the day, said that her party would beat BJP alone in Bengal and also indicated that they'd not been apprised of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal. Complicating matters further, the West Bengal CPM has said they'll give Rahul Gandhi's yatra a skip if Mamata joins, signalling more fissures in the alliance.