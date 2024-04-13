Drunken youths stop Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's car in Bengal; Congress cries TMC conspiracy

Baharampur, West Bengal: A group of unidentified youths "stopped" the West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's car in his Lok Sabha constituency Baharampur and shouted "go back" slogan on Saturday.

Chowdhury, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, held the Trinamool Congress responsible for this and alleged that it was a practice started by the state's ruling party from last year's civic polls.

"This is nothing but a ploy to stop me. The local TMC is behind this. They want people not to work for the Congress party. This is the same thing they had done during the civic polls last year," Chowdhury told reporters.