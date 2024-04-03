EC reviews law and order, security situation for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday directed the chief secretaries and directors general of police of all states as well as the heads of central agencies to ensure peaceful and inducement-free Lok Sabha polls and take preemptive measures to address communal tensions based on past experiences.

Recent violence and turmoil in Manipur and its ramifications for the conduct of a peaceful election were also addressed, with the EC urging for swift action to assist internally-displaced persons and ensure their participation in the electoral process, the poll panel said.

In his remarks, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said it is the "most important and crucial" meeting that takes place every five years of the election cycle.