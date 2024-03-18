Elect double-engine sarkar, Congress & YSRCP are same: PM Modi in Andhra

Naidu had showered praises on Modi. He said “India found the right leader like Narendra Modi at the right time. We pledge to be with PM Modi in all his decisions. Modi’s ambition is to make India a strong nation. He has the strength to make India a zero-poverty nation in the world. While the country is heading towards development, Andhra Pradesh is suffering. After the bifurcation, we faced the challenges and proceeded towards development with the cooperation of the NDA government. Due to the past five years of destructive, corrupt and egoistic politics, the lives of the people have been damaged in the state. TDP-Jana Sena-BJP have joined hands to free the state from this destructive regime. The verdict to be given by the people in the upcoming elections will decide the future of the state,” said Naidu.