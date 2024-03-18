Elect double-engine sarkar, Congress & YSRCP are same: PM Modi in Andhra

Hyderabad: Stating that the people in Andhra Pradesh had resolved to oust the current government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the electorate in the southern state to elect a double engine NDA government for 'Vikasith Andhra Pradesh'.
Modi, along with NDA partners TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan, participated in a rally and addressed a public meeting called "Prajagalam" in Boppudi village of Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
Modi, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan came together on a single platform after nearly 10 years on Sunday. BJP, TDP and Jana Sena announced an alliance to fight the ensuing polls recently. They fought together in 2014. However in 2018, just before the 2019 polls, both TDP and Jana Sena walked out of NDA.
“The people of Andhra Pradesh are moving forward with two resolves. They have decided they will bring back the NDA government in the Centre. The people are angry with the state government and want to remove them. The ministers of the state are competing in corruption here. The people of Andhra Pradesh are feeling betrayed by the state government,” said Modi.
He also said that both YSRCP and Congress are no different parties. “Never think that Jagan's party and Congress are two different parties. Both of them are the same. Both parties are being led by the members of the same family. It's a ploy by YSRCP and Congress to split the anti-incumbency vote and damage the prospects of NDA,” added Modi.
He also said that Congress has always insulted the pride of Andhra Pradesh and his government has always respected the pride of the state by either conferring the Bharat Ratna to P V Narasimha Rao or releasing the commemorative coin in the honour of the late N T Rama Rao.
“Congress had insulted Narasimha Rao. Rising above the party line, NDA and BJP always respect the leaders who are dedicated to the country. The Congress party has only one agenda to 'use and throw' the people of the alliance. They have become part of the I.N.D.I Alliance out of compulsion. The Left and Congress are against each other in Kerala. In West Bengal, TMC and Left are against each other. In Punjab, Congress and AAP call names to each other. You can only imagine what they may do after the elections,” he said.
Naidu had showered praises on Modi. He said “India found the right leader like Narendra Modi at the right time. We pledge to be with PM Modi in all his decisions. Modi’s ambition is to make India a strong nation. He has the strength to make India a zero-poverty nation in the world. While the country is heading towards development, Andhra Pradesh is suffering. After the bifurcation, we faced the challenges and proceeded towards development with the cooperation of the NDA government. Due to the past five years of destructive, corrupt and egoistic politics, the lives of the people have been damaged in the state. TDP-Jana Sena-BJP have joined hands to free the state from this destructive regime. The verdict to be given by the people in the upcoming elections will decide the future of the state,” said Naidu.
Pawan Kalyan said that Modi's visit to the state is a big relief as Andhra Pradesh is now crumbling with deep debts and without any development. Recalling the alliance in 2014 formed at the pilgrim town of Tirupati, Pawan Kalyan said that the alliance was announced then with the blessings of lord Balaji and now again in 2024, the three parties have come together with the blessings of goddess Kanakadurga. "My hearty welcome to Modi who is going to create a record by achieving a hatrick and his arrival here has reposed faith among the people of the state that Amaravati is going to shine again," he said.