Election 2024 and the politics of anti-Muslim discourse

Nature of BJP’s campaign

Despite supporting the inclusive idea of India and secularisation of affirmative action policies, 40 per cent of respondents in this survey also asserted that they might vote for the BJP. This attitude underlines a rather paradoxical equation. The voters are certainly not very happy with the present regime, especially when it comes to social relations and inter-group cohesion. At the same time, they are unsure about the promises made by the Opposition.

From the BJP’s point of view, this political behaviour was somehow problematic. Despite successfully mobilising its core support base for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in January this year, the growing apathy of the voters towards the party was a serious concern. That could have been the reason why the BJP manifesto underplayed Hindutva agenda and focused entirely on Modi-centric welfarism.

On the other hand, the Congress manifesto does not merely address the socio-economic unease but also highlights the need to have an alternative model of cohesive secular development. In a way, the manifesto has potential to pose a serious intellectual challenge to the Modi-centric development discourse that has helped the BJP in an unprecedented manner in the last few years.

The BJP party establishment, it seems, was fully aware of two things. First, it had to protect its core constituency of voters to achieve the magic number in Lok Sabha. Second, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only BJP leader who enjoys widespread acceptability. It was inevitable for the BJP to discredit the Opposition agenda, especially the promises made by the Congress manifesto. On the other hand, the party became more enthusiastic to reach out to its very core Hindutva voters. The conventional BJP criticism of Muslim appeasement was the best possible option for realising these two strategic objectives.

The election campaign of BJP seems to be guided by this political impulse so far. It will be interesting to see how Indian voters react to this style of electioneering.

(Hilal Ahmed is Associate Professor, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi)