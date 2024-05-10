Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC stands for 'Tushtikaran, Mafia, Corruption', says Amit Shah at poll rally in WB's Birbhum

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Ranaghat and Birbhum Lok Sabha constituencies, he said the women of Sandeshkhali were 'tortured on the basis of religion', asserting that the BJP 'would not spare a single culprit and they would be thrown behind bars'.